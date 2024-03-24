Letter: Clear the air on pot use and just say no

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The written testimony on Senate Bill 3335 from numerous government agencies is crystal clear that legalizing the recreational use of marijuana would be harmful to public health and safety.

Marijuana use leads to an increase in psychotic disorders and suicidal behavior, causes adverse effects during pregnancy, negatively impacts brain development in young adults, and poses safety hazards.

Hawaii does not possess the infrastructure to cope with the additional strain that increased use of marijuana will clearly create.

Have we lost our way? Government should be on the side of preventing or trying to cure drug abuse — not enabling it. Look how hard it has been to combat tobacco and alcohol abuse. Why let the genie out of the bottle and worsen marijuana abuse? Just say no to legalizing marijuana.

Bill Hicks

Kailua

