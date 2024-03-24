Kamehameha catches wind-blown break to edge Maryknoll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sometimes, even the state’s top-ranked baseball team gets “lucky.” Read more

With 25 mph gusts at Ala Wai Field, Jayden Montero’s two-out foul pop turned into a fielding error in fair play, and Montero scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning as No. 1 Kamehameha escaped with a 2-0 win over unranked Maryknoll on Saturday morning.

Greyson Osbun’s ground-ball single to left field scored the speedy Montero from second base for the game’s first run.

“I was looking for a fastball, anything I could drive into the outfield so we could score,” Osbun said.

Moments later, Alaka‘i Kiakona’s flyball to center caught a jet stream and suddenly sailed over outfielder Nico Low’s head for a triple, scoring Osbun.

Kamehameha remains unbeaten in the ILH with a 3-0 record, trailing Saint Louis (4-0).

“It’s the ILH. Both teams were outstanding,” Warriors coach Daryl Kitagawa said. “It’s what we expect from Maryknoll. (Pitcher Allin) Yap was great. We just tried our best to put ourselves in scoring position. We were very fortunate to come out with a win today. Hat’s off to Maryknoll and coach Alaka‘i (Aglipay) and his staff, and hat’s off to our team, as well. We got lucky.”

Kamehameha’s clutch win outshined a fantastic seven-inning, one-hit performance by Maryknoll ace Yap, who lost 15 pounds during a recent week-long bout with pneumonia.

“I ate a lot to gain my weight back,” the junior said. “A lot of Hot Pockets.”

The 6-foot-2 southpaw struck out 12 and walked four before reaching his pitch limit. Yap was clutch, coming through with key strikeouts in the sixth and seventh innings for Maryknoll to stymie the Warriors.

The speedy Yap did make a mistake on the basepaths, however, in the bottom of the fourth inning. After leading off with a single and advancing to third on Jacob Remily’s single, he was thrown out at home plate on a Luke Swartman’s flyball, which was caught in short left field by Osbun, who make a pinpoint throw to catcher Taj Uyehara.

“My (third-base) coach didn’t send me. I did that on my own,” Yap said. “I hesitated, then I said, I’m going. It was a good throw.”

Aglipay showed some mercy on his player.

“It’s got to be a perfect throw to get him. If anyone wants to do it, with his speed, Allin could do it. Plus, he’s out there pitching great,” he said.

The Spartans (1-4) had runners in scoring position in the fifth and sixth innings but came up empty. They were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position against Kamehameha hurlers Kiakona and Elai Iwanaga.

Kiakona went 4 1/3 innings before hitting his pitch limit for the week. The lefty allowed three hits, struck out four and hit two batters but remained in the game as Kamehameha’s cleanup hitter.

“My fastball and changeup were working, my curveball to lefties. Sometimes I was leaving the fastball up, but overall, I think I did pretty well,” Kiakona said. “I love these kind of games because it keeps the whole team in it and it puts our strength to the test, which is our pitching.”

Iwanaga, a right-hander, allowed just one hit in 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts, one hit batter and one wild pitch.

“I was ready to pitch, staying warm. My slider was really good. I was working the splitter in the pen, but my coach didn’t call it,” Iwanaga said.

It was a rough day for hitters in general, many of whom went hitless against some of the best pitching in the ILH.

“Maryknoll has lots of sneaky good guys. They have a really good pitching staff with Remily, Allin and Tanner (Fujino). They’re a tough team to beat,” Iwanaga said. “It’s about keeping myself in control when there’s a big moment. Not getting crazy is really important.”

The top of the eighth had some of the strongest gusts all morning. Fujino moved from shortstop to the mound, playing his customary late-inning role. The right-hander retired Uyehara and Jace Souza, but Montero’s pop fly hovered high on the first-base side of the infield. Fujino called for the ball, then stepped back into fair territory as the ball did a twist in mid-air before falling out of his glove.

“Tanner is the most sure-handed fielder we have. We trust him the most,” Aglipay said. “I thought we played well. Our pitching was there. Our defense was there. We made contact, but it comes down to timely hitting. I’m not satisfied as a coach, but we won’t dwell on it. This doesn’t define us. We’ll just work at practice and progress every day. Every game, we’re getting better.”

At Ala Wai

Kamehameha (3-0) 000 000 02 — 2 3 1

Maryknoll (1-3) 000 000 00 — 0 5 2

Alaka‘i Kiakona, Elai Iwanaga (5) and Taj Uyehara. Allin Yap, Tanner Fujino (8) and Kaui Kekauoha. W—Iwanaga. L—Fujino.

Leading hitters—KS: Greyson Osbun 2-4, RBI, run; Kiakona 1-3, triple, RBI, walk. MS: Fujino 2-4.

‘Iolani 11, Mid-Pacific 6

At Mid-Pacific

W—Mana Lau Kong.

Leading hitters—Iol: Judah Ota 3-5, 3 runs; Lau Kong 3-5, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs;Cole Yonamine 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Cole Ide 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs. MPI: Chandler Murray 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Noah Kubo 2 RBIs; Coen Goeas 2-3 2b; Eli Sniffen 2-4; Kylan Chun 2 runs.

Damien 5, Punahou 3

At Central Oahu Regional Park

W—Francis O’Connor. S—Aaron Rapoza.

Leading hitters—DMS: Nainoa Begonia 2-4; Rapoza 2 RBIs; Rydge Kohagura 2 RBIs. Pun: Zak Komeiji 2-3, 3b; Raidan Shibayama 2b; Aiden Takuma 3b.

Saint Louis 8, Pac-Five 1

At Central Oahu Regional Park

W—Laakea Correa.

Leading hitters—StL: Tanner Chun 3-4, 2b, HR, 4 runs; Kolby Gushiken 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Kaili Kane 2-3, 3 RBIs; Sean Yamaguchi 2-4, 2 2bs, 3 RBIs. P5: Colten Amai Nakagawa 2b.

OIA EAST

Castle 3, Farrington 1

At Castle

W—N. Pilanca

Leading hitters—Cast: K. Adams 2-3, 2b, 2 runs. Farr: Paul Hioki Jr. 2-4.

Kaiser 8, Kalani 7

At Kaiser

W—Bryson Toner.

Leading hitters—Kais: Noah Sham 2-3, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Davin Oshiro 3-4, 3b; Brennan Higa 2-4, 2 RBIs; Zach Ho 2-4; Jayden Iwanaka 2 runs; Caleb Hamasaki HR. Kaln: Rex Nakamura 2-4, 2 runs; Wyatt Ishii 2-2, 2 runs; Warner Ishii 2 RBIs.

Kailua 6, Roosevelt 0

At Stevenson Intermediate School field

W—Zayne Hookala.

Leading hitters—Kail: Kaimana Burgo 2-4; Hookala 2 runs.

OIA WEST

Nanakuli 4, Mililani 3

At Nanakuli

W—Donald Kapaku. L—Damian Griffin.

Leading hitters—Nan: Griffin 2 RBIs; Kapaku 2-3. Mil: Malosi Mata’afa-Alferos 2-4; Ethan Murakoshi 2b, 2 RBIs.

OIA DIVISION II

Kapolei 8, Waialua 3

At Kapolei

W—Brock Pamatigan.

Leading hitters—Kap: Colt Fujii 2 runs; Jonah Fuentes 2 RBIs; Jurrell Ranada 2runs. Wail: Kaipo Albeso-Notebo 3-4, 2b; Ian Dobecki HR.

Kahuku 19, Kaimuki 1, 5 inn.

At Kaimuki

W—Orion Ramie.

Leading hitters—Kah: Diezel Kamoku 2-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Ramie 3-4, 2b, 3b, 3 runs; Pekelo Graycochea 2 runs; Kai Wolsey 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Jude Corotan 2-3, 2 runs; Isaac Marcum 2 runs; Carson Fenn 2b; Hezekiah Colburn 2b; Malakai Vendiola 3b. Kaim: Toloa Loketi 2b.

Kalaheo 15, McKinley 0, 4 inn.

At McKinley

W—Lucas O’Brien.