comscore Kamehameha catches wind-blown break to edge Maryknoll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kamehameha catches wind-blown break to edge Maryknoll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kamehameha’s Jayden Montero smacks a hit on May 5.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kamehameha’s Jayden Montero smacks a hit on May 5.

Sometimes, even the state’s top-ranked baseball team gets “lucky.” Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – March 23, 2024
Next Story
Television and radio - March 24, 2024

Scroll Up