comscore No. 18 Cal State Northridge rises over No. 2 Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 18 Cal State Northridge rises over No. 2 Hawaii

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway (1) places a kill past Cal State Northridge middle blocker Jano Tello (16) and setter Donovan Constable (23) during the first set of Saturday’s match.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway (1) places a kill past Cal State Northridge middle blocker Jano Tello (16) and setter Donovan Constable (23) during the first set of Saturday’s match.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Cal State Northridge middle blocker Nir Eitan (20) and the rest of the Matadors celebrated a block against Hawaii on Saturday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Cal State Northridge middle blocker Nir Eitan (20) and the rest of the Matadors celebrated a block against Hawaii on Saturday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A frustrated Louis Sakanoko pulled his jersey over his head after UH’s four-set loss.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A frustrated Louis Sakanoko pulled his jersey over his head after UH’s four-set loss.

One of the many lessons the No. 2 Hawaii men’s volleyball team is learning on the fly is that room for error isn’t what it once was. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – March 23, 2024
Next Story
Television and radio - March 24, 2024

Scroll Up