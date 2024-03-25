comscore Column: Serious asbestos-related illnesses threaten Hawaii veterans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Serious asbestos-related illnesses threaten Hawaii veterans

  • By Cristina Johnson
  • Today

Over the last century, as the WWII war effort required large quantities of affordable materials to produce military equipment, the United States military overly used asbestos. Read more

