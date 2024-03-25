Column: Serious asbestos-related illnesses threaten Hawaii veterans

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Over the last century, as the WWII war effort required large quantities of affordable materials to produce military equipment, the United States military overly used asbestos. The mineral was abundant in the markets, and manufacturers wanted to take advantage of its versatility and low price, ignoring the health risks associated with mixing asbestos in products.

The Navy exploited asbestos the most. The Two-Ocean Navy Act expanded the U.S. Naval Forces by more than 70% in preparation for the states’ entry into the Second World War, and shipbuilding picked up the pace by relying on asbestos insulation wherever possible. It put naval personnel at an outstandingly high risk of asbestos exposure and developing severe asbestos diseases decades after service.

In addition to working with several hazardous materials, asbestos products may have been an added risk to Hawaii veterans’ deteriorating health, as diseases linked to their toxic exposure are on the rise today. The issue concerns Hawaii’s veteran population and Honolulu’s veteran community.

Hawaii has 11 military bases, at least one from every military branch, most of which played an essential role in WWII. Pearl Harbor Navy Base is the poster child of Hawaii’s wartime past. It houses the headquarters of the U.S. Pacific Fleet and is one of the largest bases in the world.

Asbestos exposure has a devastating impact on veterans’ health. Airborne asbestos particles can remain suspended in the air for hours when disturbed. Due to their microscopic size, they can be easily inhaled or ingested, making asbestos dust one of the most toxic substances humans have ever encountered. These tiny, sharp-edged threads cause permanent damage to major organs and lead to devastating diseases.

One of the most terrible aspects of asbestos diseases is the decades-long latency period between exposure and the first symptoms. Even if veterans had no health issues during their service, they’d learn the effects of asbestos exposure only when they are diagnosed with conditions stemming from it, like asbestosis, mesothelioma, lung cancer or other severe respiratory diseases.

With Hawaii ranking 46th for asbestos-related deaths, veterans should seek urgent medical attention. Knowing that early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes and extends life expectancy, they must proactively protect their health by:

Health check-ups. Regular medical examinations and openly discussing military service and possible asbestos exposure are essential. Inhaled asbestos fibers damage the lungs first, so veterans should get chest X-rays, CT scans, and pulmonary function (breathing) tests. These tests reveal any lesions caused by the asbestos fibers and are reliable in diagnosing benign and malignant asbestos-related diseases.

Learning about their legal rights. Veterans who know they worked in an asbestos-contaminated environment while serving or those who suspect they may have been exposed need to know their rights and options. Legal avenues and compensation programs are available through asbestos trust funds and Veterans Affairs to help vets harmed by asbestos exposure.

Promoting awareness. Veterans can play a massive role in raising awareness and educating people by sharing their knowledge about asbestos exposure with their communities. By speaking openly about their experiences, they can ensure that others who have protected our country are informed.

In addition to expressing our gratitude to veterans, we also have a responsibility to help protect their well-being. By informing about this still lurking danger, we can ensure that those who served receive the care and support they rightly deserve. ———

Cristina Johnson is a Navy veteran advocate for Asbestos Ships, a nonprofit that raises awareness about the dangers of asbestos exposure on Navy ships and assists in navigating the Veterans Affairs claims process.

