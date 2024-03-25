Letter: Habilitat very deserving beneficiary of Scott’s gift

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott just donated millions to various nonprofit organizations around the country. According to the Star-Advertiser, Habilitat was one of three in Hawaii to benefit from her large monetary gift.

From time to time, I have used Habilitat’s landscaping service crew to clean up my small yard. I want to congratulate the entire program and say that the three- to four-person teams are among the most hardworking, personable and polite people I have hired to do this work.

Habilitat is so very deserving of Ms. Scott’s generosity. In addition, the companies that go on to hire the Habilitat graduates are also to be thanked for helping to continue the education of these fine young men and women.

Terry Joiner

Kahala

