Kokua Market co-op ends extended run

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 8
Top, Kokua Market board members Donna Ching, left, and Pam Gring-Fee walk the shop at Kokua Market when it reopened in its new location with a full-service butcher shop and cafe.
JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 8
Makana Provisions owner Ignacio Fleishour, above. Though Kokua Market has shut down, Fleishour will continue and has hired some of its staff.
-
JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 8
Hapa Market & Grill/Makana Provisions will continue to operate at the Palolo Valley location.