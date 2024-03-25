comscore Kokua Market co-op ends extended run | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kokua Market co-op ends extended run

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 8 Top, Kokua Market board members Donna Ching, left, and Pam Gring-Fee walk the shop at Kokua Market when it reopened in its new location with a full-service butcher shop and cafe.

  • JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 8 Makana Provisions owner Ignacio Fleishour, above. Though Kokua Market has shut down, Fleishour will continue and has hired some of its staff.

  • JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 8 Hapa Market & Grill/Makana Provisions will continue to operate at the Palolo Valley location.

Kokua Market’s latest attempt at resurrection in recent months as Hawaii’s only natural-food cooperative never really got off the ground at a new location in Palolo Valley. Read more

