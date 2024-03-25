comscore UH moves toward an ‘indigenous-serving’ institution model | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

UH moves toward an ‘indigenous-serving’ institution model

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII UH Manoa students, faculty and staff work in a loi at the campus.

    UH Manoa students, faculty and staff work in a loi at the campus.

A year and four months after the University of Hawaii Board of Regents approved a strategic plan that in part calls for UH to “fulfill kuleana to Native Hawaiians and Hawaii,” officials are preparing to select an administrator to implement that “imperative” across the 10-campus system, and meanwhile launching a two-year cultural initiative on the flagship Manoa campus. Read more

