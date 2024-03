Scoreboard – March 25, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

ILH: Varsity I, 11:32 a.m. at Hawaii Prince Golf Club.

OIA: 7:30 a.m. at Oahu Country Club.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity I, Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity II, Hawaii Baptist I-AA at Damien, 6 p.m.; University at Kamehameha I-AA, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou I-AA,

6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Hanalani, 6 p.m. Varsity III, Assets (Pacific Buddhist Academy) vs. Island Pacific, 6:15 p.m. at Hawaiian

Mission.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Pac-Five vs. Punahou, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Damien vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity I, Maryknoll at Punahou; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha. Games start at 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Mid-Pacific at Punahou II,

4:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity II, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

GOLF

OAHU 14 & UNDER JUNIOR GOLF TOUR SERIES

Sunday

At Ted Makalena Golf Course

Age group winners

Boys 7-10 (par 73; 5,214 yards): Kellen Nogawa, Aiea

Boy 11-12 (par 73; 5,595 yards): Robert Loree, Kula

Boys 13-14 (par 73; 5,931 yards): Leo Saito, Hilo

Girls 11-12 (par 73; 5,595 yards): Angelina Lin, Honolulu

Girls 13-14 (par 73; 5,931 yards): Makena Yonemura, Waipahu

PIGEON RACING

Hawaii Flyers

Saturday

From Honokaa, Hawaii to Oahu

Top 5

MILES MPH

1. Bruce Figueira 172.484 68.28

2. Allan Komatsu 169.545 68.24

3. Sidney Lum 177.002 66.03

4. Bert Toyooka 179.859 64.82

5. George Contento 173.808 64.17

TENNIS

OIA

Saturday

Boys varsity

Kaiser def. Kahuku 5-0.

Radford def. Kapolei 5-0.

Moanalua def. McKinley 3-2.

Girls varsity

Kaiser def. Kahuku 5-0.

Radford def. Kapolei 5-0.

McKinley def. Moanalua 5-0.

ATP/WTA Miami Open

Sunday

At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens

Men’s Round of 64

Ben Shelton (16), United States, def.

Martin Landaluce, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff (24), Germany, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Lorenzo Musetti (23), Italy, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 7-5, 6-1.

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Adrian Mannarino (19), France, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Jiri Lehecka (26), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, def. Holger Rune (6), Denmark, 6-1, 6-1.

Alex de Minaur (9), Australia, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-3, 6-2.

Grigor Dimitrov (11), Bulgaria, def.

Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Jannik Sinner (2), Italy, def. Tallon

Griekspoor (25), Netherlands, 5-7, 7-5, 6-1.

Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def.

Martin Damm Jr, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

Casper Ruud (7), Norway, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (27), Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Nicolas Jarry (22), Chile, def. Thiago

Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 6-7 (1), 7-5, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Cameron Norrie (30), Britain, 7-5, 6-1.

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Ugo

Humbert (14), France, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Round of 32

Sorana Cirstea (19), Romania, def. Daria Kasatkina (10), Russia, 7-5, 6-2.

Emma Navarro (20), United States, def. Jasmine Paolini (12), Italy, 6-2, 3-6, 6-0.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-4, 6-0.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (14), Russia, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (21), Russia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula (5), United States, def.

Leylah Annie Fernandez (31), Canada, 7-5, 6-4.

Caroline Garcia (23), France, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Linda Noskova (26), Czech Republic, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Sunday

At Marks Tennis Complex

Los Angeles, Calif.

No. 9 USC 4, Hawai‘i 0

*Due to lightning and rain, the match started three hours late with singles..teams did not play doubles

Singles Results

No. 1 #28 Emma Charney (USC) def. Nelly Knezkova (UH), 6-4, 6-2

No. 2 #61 Grace Piper (USC) def. Ana

Vilcek (UH) 6-3

No. 3 #108 Eryn Cayetano (UH) def.

Nikola Homolkova (UH), 6-1,6-4

No. 4 Lily Fairclough (USC) def. Hanna Galindo (UH), 6-4, 6-3

No. 5 McKenna Koenig (USC) def. Sheena Masuda (UH), 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 Sloane Morera (USC) Joëlle Lanz (UH),

Order of finish: 5, 3.

SOFTBALL

OIA EAST

Div. I

Saturday

At McKinley

Kalani 22, Roosevelt 2, 4 inn.

WP–Kadie Carpio

Leading hitters–KALN: Kylie Tanimura 3-3, 3 RBI’s, HR; Naomi Stremick

3-5, 3 RBI’s, 2b, HR; Ashlyn Sera 4-4,

6 RBI’s, SB, 2b. ROOS: Taylor-Elise

Mendoza 2-2, 1 RBI, HR; Kelsey Kawamura 202, 2 RBI’s, 3b.

Div. II

Saturday

At Aikahi Park

Waialua 16, Kalaheo 6, 6 inn.

WP–Aika Guzman

Leading hitters–WAIAL: Aika Guzman 2-6, 1 RBI; Blessany Meehan 2-5;

Alexis Quick 4-5, 3 RBI’s, HR; Princess Labutong, 2-5, 3 RBI’s; Marley

Blackmore 2-5, 3 RBI’S 2b; Jadyn Miller 3-5, 2 RBI’s. KALH: Kaylee

Akiu 2-3, 2 RBI’s, 2 2b’s, 2 SB; Makalya Difolco, 2-3, 2 SB.