Editorial | Letters Letter: Crosswalks can present false sense of security Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Your paper is wrong in opposing the repeal of jaywalking laws (“Keep jaywalking law on the books,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, March 21). Many studies have shown that it is safest to cross using tunnels or bridges. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Your paper is wrong in opposing the repeal of jaywalking laws (“Keep jaywalking law on the books,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, March 21). Many studies have shown that it is safest to cross using tunnels or bridges. Next safest is crosswalks located at intersections with a traffic light or stop sign. Next safest is jaywalking and least safe is crossing in a marked crosswalk in the middle of a street. Not only should jaywalking be made legal, but crosswalks mid-street like the one on Kalanianaole Highway in Hawaii Kai should be removed. They give pedestrians a false sense of safety. Wayne Levy Hawaii Kai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Serious asbestos-related illnesses threaten Hawaii veterans