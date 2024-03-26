Letter: Crosswalks can present false sense of security

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Your paper is wrong in opposing the repeal of jaywalking laws (“Keep jaywalking law on the books,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, March 21). Many studies have shown that it is safest to cross using tunnels or bridges. Next safest is crosswalks located at intersections with a traffic light or stop sign. Next safest is jaywalking and least safe is crossing in a marked crosswalk in the middle of a street.

Not only should jaywalking be made legal, but crosswalks mid-street like the one on Kalanianaole Highway in Hawaii Kai should be removed. They give pedestrians a false sense of safety.

Wayne Levy

Hawaii Kai

