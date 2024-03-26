Letter: Health insurance needs can be too much to bear

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dr. Jo-Ann Sarubbi’s Wednesday column (“Reform isles’ health-insurer practices,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, March 20) illuminated a problem I and many other HMSA subscribers have experienced for years. In my case, it was repeated denial of necessary and appropriate imaging ordered by my primary care physician and denials or delays of treatment to bolster HMSA’s profits.

In 2016, there was a state House bill to eliminate the ridiculous preauthorization request process. Unsurprisingly, it went nowhere — politicians are loath to bite the hand that feeds them.

For those of you on Medicare, remember that there are much better options available when the next open enrollment period begins. Options that provide care based on need, respect your physician’s judgment and are unprotected by Hawaii’s bought-and-paid-for Legislature.

George Krasnick

Kailua

