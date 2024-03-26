Editorial | Letters Letter: If they can afford booze, they can afford an Uber Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I’ll wager that everyone responsible for causing a collision while driving drunk thought they were “OK to drive” (“Alcohol bill’s clout remains in doubt,” Star-Advertiser, March 18). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I’ll wager that everyone responsible for causing a collision while driving drunk thought they were “OK to drive” (“Alcohol bill’s clout remains in doubt,” Star-Advertiser, March 18). They plunk down money for three to five drinks more than twice per week, but can’t afford an Uber home. Offer that excuse to the family who lost a loved one due to a drinker’s impaired judgment. “I was OK to drive.” Yeah, right. Pam Chambers Kakaako EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Serious asbestos-related illnesses threaten Hawaii veterans