Letter: If they can afford booze, they can afford an Uber

I’ll wager that everyone responsible for causing a collision while driving drunk thought they were “OK to drive” (“Alcohol bill’s clout remains in doubt,” Star-Advertiser, March 18).

They plunk down money for three to five drinks more than twice per week, but can’t afford an Uber home. Offer that excuse to the family who lost a loved one due to a drinker’s impaired judgment.

“I was OK to drive.” Yeah, right.

Pam Chambers

Kakaako

