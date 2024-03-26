comscore Letter: If they can afford booze, they can afford an Uber | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: If they can afford booze, they can afford an Uber

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I’ll wager that everyone responsible for causing a collision while driving drunk thought they were “OK to drive” (“Alcohol bill’s clout remains in doubt,” Star-Advertiser, March 18). Read more

Column: Serious asbestos-related illnesses threaten Hawaii veterans

