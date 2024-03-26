Editorial: Downtown refresh is healthy change

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The pandemic years were hard on Downtown Honolulu and its urban neighbor, Chinatown. Stay-at-home orders kept office workers away, shut restaurant dining rooms and all but halted casual shopping. Sidewalks were increasingly occupied by people without shelter, and drug use and petty crimes increased, to a noticeable degree. Although the city launched initiatives to clean up Chinatown and add homeless services, Downtown’s allure suffered. Then, near-panic broke out over the urban core’s future when the area Walmart closed in 2023.

In 2024, however, a pendulum swing from retreat to investment is well underway Downtown, and that’s to be applauded. This revitalization will bring more activity and tax revenue to the city as it transforms Downtown — changing the office district from a 9-to-5 sector to a mixed-use, 24/7 neighborhood, where people (and their pets) live, work and recreate.

New plans for the former Walmart building have been announced, with residential and commercial units, pickleball courts and even a “destination dog park.” The site of Hawaii’s first Longs Drugs on Bishop Street has been taken over by an Asian grocery, 88 Mart, with other retailers newly open nearby. A business-oriented AC Hotel has established a presence on Bishop Street. Upscale rentals are occupied at the Residences at Bishop Place. A 15-story hotel in the northwest corner of Chinatown is under development, near a future Skyline rail station.

Fifteen projects with a total value of about $1 billion are underway Downtown, and are expected to be completed over the next five to seven years. That’s proof that investors see value in Downtown property, albeit for purposes aside from office space. Buildings are being converted to add apartments and condominiums — needed and welcome Oahu housing — new retail spaces and food outlets, even a senior daycare facility.

The balance between residential and commercial space is good for the city on several levels. When people live and own property in an area, it’s to their own benefit to advocate for cleanliness and safety, and residents themselves provide “eyes on the street” to report problems.

While residents’ pride in their communities is key, it’s also vital that property owners, and the city, contribute to the effort. On Sunday, the Star-Advertiser reported that Downtown property owners are exploring formation of a business improvement district to fund safety and maintenance efforts; that’s encouraging and should be implemented.

Chinatown, too, needs additional help, and with a high proportion of seniors and low-income housing within its boundaries, it’s reasonable to expect the city to assist. As Waikiki does, Chinatown would also benefit from public stewards who are very visible at key locations, encouraging pedestrians and assisting visitors with questions.

Drug use, assaults and shoplifting degrade the city, and these afflictions must be addressed by the police. Frequent, visible patrols, including police on foot and out of their vehicles will make a difference. Further, complaints about the safety and adequacy of current private security practices must be addressed in light of the assault and killing of a Fort Street Mall security guard by a homeless man in 2022.

Downtown and Chinatown are ideal locations for added housing, so long as this housing is accompanied by features needed to enjoy a neighborhood, such as shops, gym space, and safe and welcoming parks. With the economic boost provided by recent investments in the urban core, the city administration must strive to ensure that a proper balance is established — and that beyond just working Downtown, households can also live, shop and play in a safe, clean and economically healthy community.