comscore Eh, like beef? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Hot and New

Eh, like beef?

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • March 26, 2024
  • Updated 9:42 a.m.
  • Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta

When it comes to steak or seafood, I usually prefer the latter — lobster tail, sashimi, you name it. It’s not that steaks are bad; I just don’t crave red meat. Read more

Previous Story
Not Just for New Year’s

Scroll Up