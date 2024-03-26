comscore Model arrested in bribery, obstruction case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Model arrested in bribery, obstruction case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.
  • INSTAGRAM / @MISSSHANNONSCHWARTZ Shannon Teresa Marie Schwartz is charged with one count of bribery of a public official and one count of obstruction of justice.

    INSTAGRAM / @MISSSHANNONSCHWARTZ

A model was arrested after she tried to bribe a federal agent to help convince a judge to let her boyfriend out of Honolulu’s Federal Detention Center while he awaits trial on ammunition charges. Read more

