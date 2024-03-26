comscore Shrine symbolizes healing and unity for Maui students | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Shrine symbolizes healing and unity for Maui students

  Students from H.P. Baldwin High School and King Kekaulike High School on Maui carry a "mikoshi," a portable shrine, through Waikiki during the recent Honolulu Festival Grand Parade. Baldwin students designed the mikoshi, which symbolized overcoming hardship, sustainability, as well as balance and unity.

    Students from H.P. Baldwin High School and King Kekaulike High School on Maui carry a “mikoshi,” a portable shrine, through Waikiki during the recent Honolulu Festival Grand Parade. Baldwin students designed the mikoshi, which symbolized overcoming hardship, sustainability, as well as balance and unity.

It took serious coordination for students from H.P. Baldwin High School and King Kekaulike High School to lift and carry a “mikoshi,” or portable shrine, on their shoulders through the streets of Waikiki as part of the recent Honolulu Festival’s Grand Parade. Read more

