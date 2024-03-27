Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Enjoy hula, but don’t spread ohia death Today Updated 7:43 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The weeklong Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo begins with a public, free celebration, the Ho‘olaule‘a, on Sunday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The weeklong Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo begins with a public, free celebration, the Ho‘olaule‘a, on Sunday. The cultural festival is expected to draw thousands of visitors to Hilo and surrounding areas — a phenomenon that’s good for tourism revenue, but could pose threats to Hawaii island’s beleaguered, endemic ohia forests. These sites are threatened by rapid ohia death, a fungal plant disease that can be spread from one tree to another during a harvest of material for lei-making. To notify visitors of the threat, the state Department of Agriculture has issued a reminder: Ohia can be brought to Hawaii island, but it cannot be taken out. Previous Story Off the news: Indictment in slaying of social worker