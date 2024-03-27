comscore Tech: Is geothermal key to our fossil-free energy future? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tech: Is geothermal key to our fossil-free energy future?

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Courtesy photo Nicole Lautze: She directs the Hawai‘i Groundwater and Geothermal Resources Center at the University of Hawaii at Manoa ———

    Courtesy photo

    Nicole Lautze:

    She directs the Hawai‘i Groundwater and Geothermal Resources Center at the University of Hawaii at Manoa

    ———

  • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII This drilling site is at a water well in Palawai Basin, Lanai.

    UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

    This drilling site is at a water well in Palawai Basin, Lanai.

Read more

Previous Story
City to pay $12.5M to Makaha crash driver

Scroll Up