Scoreboard – March 27, 2024

CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL OIA East: Roosevelt at Moanalua; Kaiser at Kailua; Castle vs. Kalani at Kahala Field. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Waipahu at Mililani; Leilehua at Campbell; Nanakuli at Pearl City. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Waianae; Kapolei at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Radford; McKinley at Waialua. Games start at 3 p.m. SOFTBALL ILH: Varsity II, Kamehameha-Blue vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Kamehameha-White vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Sacred Hearts at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m. TENNIS OIA East: Moanalua at Castle; McKinley vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School courts; Farrington at Kalani; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Kailua at Kaiser. Matches start at 1 p.m. OIA West: Mililani vs. Waianae at Boat Harbor courts; Kapolei at Waialua; Pearl City at Radford; Leilehua at Campbell; Aiea vs. Waipahu at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex at CORP. Matches start at 1 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys: Varsity I, Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. OIA West: Waipahu at Aiea; Waialua at Waianae; Pearl City at Mililani; Campbell at Radford; Kapolei at Nanakuli. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. WATER POLO OIA girls: Kailua vs. Kapolei, 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Kalani, 6:05 p.m.; Team 1 (Campbell/Radford/Waialua/Waipahu) vs. Mililani, 7:10 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. THURSDAY BASEBALL Big West: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. ILH: Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Ala Wai Field. JUDO ILH: Round Robin Tournament No. 3, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Pacific. SOFTBALL ILH: Varsity I, Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field; Punahou at Kamehameha. Games start at 4 p.m. OIA East: Castle vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park field; Roosevelt at Kaiser; Kahuku at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Kapolei at Campbell; Mililani vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary field; Waianae at Pearl City. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Waialua at Radford; Aiea vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park field; Kalaheo at Kailua; Waipahu at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m. TENNIS Big West men: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 1 p.m. at UH Tennis Courts. ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Punahou II at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m. TRACK AND FIELD ILH: Meet No. 2, field events at 1 p.m.; running events at 2 p.m. at Punahou. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys: Varsity II, Hawaii Baptist I-AA at Punahou I-AA, 6 p.m.; Damien vs. University, 6 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Kamehameha I-AA at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Maryknoll, 6 p.m. Varsity III, Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m. OIA East boys: Farrington at Moanalua; Kalaheo at Kalani; Kaimuki at Kahuku; Castle at Kaiser; Anuenue at McKinley; Roosevelt at Kailua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. WATER POLO ILH girls: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH Monday Boys Varsity II Punahou I-AA def. Maryknoll 25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14 Damien def. Hawaii Baptist I-AA 20 -25, 25 -21, 25 -23, 25-18 Boys Varsity III Island Pacific def. Assets 25-12, 17-25, 25-19, 25-11 BIIF Tuesday Boys Varsity Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 25-14, 18-25, 25-22, 25-14 Boys JV Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 25-16, 25-15 WATER POLO ILH Tuesday Girls Varsity II Kamehameha II, 3, ‘Iolani II 2. Goal scorers—KS: Elsie Kamanu 3. Iol: Megan Tamayo, Catherine Wiecking. BASEBALL PacWest At Santa Barbara, Calif. Monday Westmont 11, Hawaii Hilo 3 Hilo leading hitters: Vance Oshiro 2-3; Cody Min 2-5, 2b; Mason Cook 2b. Westmont 10, Hawaii 1, 7 inn. Hilo leading hitters: Cody Min 2-4, 2b; Arthur Soto 2-4. Tuesday Westmont 6, Hawaii Hilo 1 Hilo leading hitters: Vance Oshiro 2-4, 2b; Cody Min 2-4; Mark Fedro 2b. Westmont 8, Hawaii Hilo 2, 7 inn. ILH Tuesday At Ala Wai Field Punahou 7, Pac-Five 4 W—Nathan Overbeek. S—Cade Watson. Leading hitters—Pun: Raidan Shibayama 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Owen Rappe 2-3, 3b, 3 RBIs; Aaron Taka 2-4; Aiden Takuma 2-3. P5: Ezra Lee 2-3. At Central Oahu Regional Park Field Damien 3, Maryknoll 2 W—Aaron Rapoza. Leading hitters—DMS: Rydge Kohagura 3b. Mary: Nico Low 2-4; Keegan Kahalehoe HR. Note: The Monarch scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning on Rydge Kohagura’s two-out triple, which scored Francis O’Connor. At Mid-Pacific Mid-Pacific 4, Saint Louis 1 W—Payton Dixon (four-hitter, 10 strikeouts). Leading hitters—MPI: Ethan Yonemura 2-3; Adam Kobayashi 2b. StL: Hoko Gaspar 2b. At ‘Iolani ‘Iolani 6, Kamehameha 5 W—Mana Lau Kong. Leading hitters—Iol: Cole Yonamine 2-3; Cole Ide 2-3; Nalu Kane 2-3; Judah Ota 2b. KS: Jace Souza HR, 2 RBIs; Greyson Osbun 2-3. Note: The Raiders scored the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh inning when CJ Taira and Ethan Akagi scored on a base-loaded wild pitch with no outs. BIIF Tuesday At Kamehameha-Hawaii Kamehameha-Hawaii 19, Kau 3, 4 inn. W—Keyan Kanahele. Leading hitters—KSH: Justin Kubojiri 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaohu Kawelu 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Shiloh Santos 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Noah Palea 3-3, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Kamaka Ili 2 runs; Keagan Pacheco 2-2, 2 runs; Braden Gomes 2 runs; Iokepa Martines 2 runs. SOFTBALL PacWest At Irvine, Calif. Tuesday Concordia Irvine 4, Chaminade 0 Chaminade leading hitters: Larchelle Tuifao 2-3; Kailah Gates-Coyaso 2b. Concordia Irvine 8, Chaminade 0, 5 inn. ILH Tuesday Varsity I At Punahou Punahou 6, Maryknoll 5 W—Paige Brunn. S—Tasi Taufahema. Leading hitters—Pun: Kahiau Aina 2-4; Shayla Yamashita 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Fa‘atamali‘i Brown HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. Mary: Jenna Sniffen HR, 3 RBIs; Ciana Kamisato 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Palehua Silva 2b. At Kamehameha Kamehameha 13, Mid-Pacific 0, 5 inn. W—Peahi Grilho (five-hitter). Leading hitters—KS: Landri Nakano 3 runs; Mariah Antoque 3 runs; Kanoena Garcia 2 runs; Mua Williams 2-3, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 7 RBIs; Kezia Lucas 2-2, 2b; Bobbi Cambra 2-3, 2 RBIs. 