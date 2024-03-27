Scoreboard – March 27, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Roosevelt at Moanalua; Kaiser at Kailua; Castle vs. Kalani at Kahala Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Waipahu at Mililani; Leilehua at Campbell; Nanakuli at Pearl City. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Waianae;

Kapolei at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Radford; McKinley at Waialua. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity II, Kamehameha-Blue vs.

Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field;

Kamehameha-White vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Sacred Hearts at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

OIA East: Moanalua at Castle; McKinley vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School courts; Farrington at Kalani; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Kailua at Kaiser. Matches start at 1 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani vs. Waianae at Boat Harbor courts; Kapolei at Waialua; Pearl City at Radford; Leilehua at Campbell; Aiea vs. Waipahu at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex at CORP. Matches start at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I, Punahou at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

OIA West: Waipahu at Aiea; Waialua at Waianae; Pearl City at Mililani; Campbell at Radford; Kapolei at Nanakuli. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Kailua vs. Kapolei, 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Kalani, 6:05 p.m.; Team 1 (Campbell/Radford/Waialua/Waipahu) vs. Mililani, 7:10 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha,

3:30 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

JUDO

ILH: Round Robin Tournament No. 3,

5:30 p.m. at Mid-Pacific.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity I, Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field; Punahou at Kamehameha. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East: Castle vs. Kalani at Kilauea

District Park field; Roosevelt at Kaiser;

Kahuku at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Campbell; Mililani vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary field; Waianae at Pearl City. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Radford; Aiea vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park field; Kalaheo at Kailua; Waipahu at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

Big West men: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 1 p.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Punahou II at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Meet No. 2, field events at 1 p.m.; running events at 2 p.m. at Punahou.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity II, Hawaii Baptist I-AA at Punahou I-AA, 6 p.m.; Damien vs. University, 6 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Kamehameha I-AA at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Maryknoll,

6 p.m. Varsity III, Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

OIA East boys: Farrington at Moanalua; Kalaheo at Kalani; Kaimuki at Kahuku;

Castle at Kaiser; Anuenue at McKinley; Roosevelt at Kailua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.;

Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Monday

Boys Varsity II

Punahou I-AA def. Maryknoll 25-17, 23-25,

25-14, 25-14

Damien def. Hawaii Baptist I-AA 20 -25,

25 -21, 25 -23, 25-18

Boys Varsity III

Island Pacific def. Assets 25-12, 17-25,

25-19, 25-11

BIIF

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 25-14,

18-25, 25-22, 25-14

Boys JV

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 25-16,

25-15

WATER POLO

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity II

Kamehameha II, 3, ‘Iolani II 2. Goal scorers—KS: Elsie Kamanu 3. Iol: Megan Tamayo, Catherine Wiecking.

BASEBALL

PacWest

At Santa Barbara, Calif.

Monday

Westmont 11, Hawaii Hilo 3

Hilo leading hitters: Vance Oshiro 2-3; Cody Min 2-5, 2b; Mason Cook 2b.

Westmont 10, Hawaii 1, 7 inn.

Hilo leading hitters: Cody Min 2-4, 2b; Arthur Soto 2-4.

Tuesday

Westmont 6, Hawaii Hilo 1

Hilo leading hitters: Vance Oshiro 2-4, 2b; Cody Min 2-4; Mark Fedro 2b.

Westmont 8, Hawaii Hilo 2, 7 inn.

ILH

Tuesday

At Ala Wai Field

Punahou 7, Pac-Five 4

W—Nathan Overbeek. S—Cade Watson.

Leading hitters—Pun: Raidan Shibayama 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Owen Rappe 2-3, 3b,

3 RBIs; Aaron Taka 2-4; Aiden Takuma 2-3. P5: Ezra Lee 2-3.

At Central Oahu Regional Park Field

Damien 3, Maryknoll 2

W—Aaron Rapoza.

Leading hitters—DMS: Rydge Kohagura 3b. Mary: Nico Low 2-4; Keegan

Kahalehoe HR.

Note: The Monarch scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning on

Rydge Kohagura’s two-out triple, which scored Francis O’Connor.

At Mid-Pacific

Mid-Pacific 4, Saint Louis 1

W—Payton Dixon (four-hitter, 10 strikeouts).

Leading hitters—MPI: Ethan Yonemura 2-3; Adam Kobayashi 2b. StL: Hoko

Gaspar 2b.

At ‘Iolani

‘Iolani 6, Kamehameha 5

W—Mana Lau Kong.

Leading hitters—Iol: Cole Yonamine 2-3; Cole Ide 2-3; Nalu Kane 2-3; Judah Ota 2b. KS: Jace Souza HR, 2 RBIs; Greyson Osbun 2-3.

Note: The Raiders scored the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh inning when CJ Taira and Ethan Akagi scored on a base-loaded wild pitch with no outs.

BIIF

Tuesday

At Kamehameha-Hawaii

Kamehameha-Hawaii 19, Kau 3, 4 inn.

W—Keyan Kanahele.

Leading hitters—KSH: Justin Kubojiri

2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaohu Kawelu 2-3, 2b,

2 runs, 5 RBIs; Shiloh Santos 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Noah Palea 3-3, 2b, HR, 3 runs,

4 RBIs; Kamaka Ili 2 runs; Keagan Pacheco 2-2, 2 runs; Braden Gomes 2 runs; Iokepa Martines 2 runs.

SOFTBALL

PacWest

At Irvine, Calif.

Tuesday

Concordia Irvine 4, Chaminade 0

Chaminade leading hitters: Larchelle

Tuifao 2-3; Kailah Gates-Coyaso 2b.

Concordia Irvine 8, Chaminade 0, 5 inn.

ILH

Tuesday

Varsity I

At Punahou

Punahou 6, Maryknoll 5

W—Paige Brunn. S—Tasi Taufahema.

Leading hitters—Pun: Kahiau Aina 2-4; Shayla Yamashita 2-3, 2b, 2 runs;

Fa‘atamali‘i Brown HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. Mary: Jenna Sniffen HR, 3 RBIs; Ciana Kamisato 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Palehua Silva 2b.

At Kamehameha

Kamehameha 13, Mid-Pacific 0, 5 inn.

W—Peahi Grilho (five-hitter).

Leading hitters—KS: Landri Nakano

3 runs; Mariah Antoque 3 runs; Kanoena Garcia 2 runs; Mua Williams 2-3, 2 HRs,

2 runs, 7 RBIs; Kezia Lucas 2-2, 2b; Bobbi Cambra 2-3, 2 RBIs.