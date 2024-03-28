comscore Letter: Small homes will need more off-street parking | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Small homes will need more off-street parking

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

New homes need off-street parking. Legislative proposals for housing on smaller lots are noble but poorly thought out. I agree that it is a waste to prohibit homes on smaller lots. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: Enjoy hula, but don’t spread ohia death

Scroll Up