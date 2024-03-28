Letter: Small homes will need more off-street parking

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

New homes need off-street parking. Legislative proposals for housing on smaller lots are noble but poorly thought out. I agree that it is a waste to prohibit homes on smaller lots. The problem is that to afford a Honolulu home requires two incomes and two or more vehicles for working families.

Without off-street parking, many streets become one-way streets like mine on the end of Liliha Street. Two monster houses built in the last 10 years on upper Liliha Street have up to 10 vehicles per house.

Corruption and incompetence in permitting and planning have allowed this problem to infect neighborhoods because there is little to no off-street parking.

Creighton W. Goldsmith

Puunui

