Editorial | Letters

Letter: YWCA program closure shocks some members

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Regarding the closure of the Laniakea YWCA’s health and wellness program: The YWCA CEO recently posted an open letter to members stating, “Although the announcement might have felt abrupt to you, the Board of Directors and Executive Team went through a very deliberate decision-making process which lasted for more than a few years.” Read more

