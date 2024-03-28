Letter: YWCA program closure shocks some members

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the closure of the Laniakea YWCA’s health and wellness program: The YWCA CEO recently posted an open letter to members stating, “Although the announcement might have felt abrupt to you, the Board of Directors and Executive Team went through a very deliberate decision-making process which lasted for more than a few years.”

During those few years, did the board ever mention that the program was in trouble? Did they ever seek member input on how the program could be made more financially stable?

The announcement that was sent out to the members was a shock to every one of us; even the instructors only had one day advance notice. This lack of transparency is the reason why we are upset and angry.

The CEO also asked that “we remain civil to each other” and that “there is no room for hostility or malice.” Courtesy is a two-way street.

Alison Kawata

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

