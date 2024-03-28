Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Expectations for new state BOE leader Today Updated 6:37 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Another shuffle is taking place on the state Board of Education (BOE), with the resignation of current chair Warren Haruki. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Another shuffle is taking place on the state Board of Education (BOE), with the resignation of current chair Warren Haruki. Gov. Josh Green has appointed a former legislator, Roy Takumi, as chair, subject to confirmation by the state Senate, as well as three new BOE members to fill one vacant and two term-fulfilled positions on the 11-member board. Takumi, who chaired the House Committee on Education from 2002 to 2017, will need to dive right in on issues involving the BOE, including student achievement, pre-K classrooms and potential budget cuts related to the Maui fire disaster. Previous Story Off the news: Enjoy hula, but don’t spread ohia death