Off the news: Expectations for new state BOE leader

Another shuffle is taking place on the state Board of Education (BOE), with the resignation of current chair Warren Haruki. Gov. Josh Green has appointed a former legislator, Roy Takumi, as chair, subject to confirmation by the state Senate, as well as three new BOE members to fill one vacant and two term-fulfilled positions on the 11-member board.

Takumi, who chaired the House Committee on Education from 2002 to 2017, will need to dive right in on issues involving the BOE, including student achievement, pre-K classrooms and potential budget cuts related to the Maui fire disaster.