comscore Rosier state budget picture projected by Gov. Green | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rosier state budget picture projected by Gov. Green

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

Gov. Josh Green reassured the public and Hawaii’s Legislature on Wednesday that Maui wildfire response and recovery expenses shouldn’t overwhelm state finances. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: First Hawaiian Bank

Scroll Up