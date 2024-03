Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is clear that the looming ineffectiveness of proposed Senate Bill 3202 will create havoc in the longterm planning and development of Honolulu, while doing little to put the people who need housing into units they can afford.

Obvious evidence is that no price or income level is specified. Furthermore, attention to basics of land economics are absent. There is a long list of negative consequences that require extensive further study. Questions remain regarding realistic improvement in affordable housing supply, availability and cost of labor and materials, capacities of infrastructure, effects on established neighborhoods, effects on established community planning processes and more.

Other communities have found better ways to accommodate and assimilate well-designed developments that include smaller land area per unit and less-expensive housing construction. We would be better served to pursue those solutions.

Chuck Prentiss

Kailua

