Letter: Elders on benefits should fear a Trump presidency

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Should Donald Trump be elected president, America’s elders will lose their Social Security benefits and entitlements. Read more

Should Donald Trump be elected president, America’s elders will lose their Social Security benefits and entitlements.

Elders like me ­— an 82-year-old — depend on Social Security as our only source of income. Take it away and we will probably not be able to survive.

Children and grandchildren whose relatives receive these benefits must vote for Joe Biden. Think of the recipients’ future and what’s needed to continue their lives.

I’m standing up for all elders — voters have until Nov. 5 to decide. We don’t want to be thrown under the bus and forgotten. As the writer who said not all of us just follow the party line, we can vote “intelligently,” I agree (“Snap Democratic hold by finding viable candidates,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 13).

John Keala

Waianae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter