Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH swimmers break school records

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii's 200-yard freestyle relay team set two records Thursday at the NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships in Indianapolis.

Karol Ostrowski, Jakub Ksiazek, Jordan Meacham and Grant Stoddard set the record of 1 minute, 16.23 seconds while finishing third in their heat. The four swimmers held the previous school mark.

Ostrowski broke his own school record in the 50 freestyle with his leadoff leg of 18.89 seconds.