comscore UH swimmers break school records | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH swimmers break school records

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s 200-yard freestyle relay team set two records Thursday at the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Indianapolis. Read more

Previous Story
Warriors Chaz Galloway, Alaka’i Todd not thinking of Senior Night festivities
Next Story
Scoreboard – March 29, 2024

Scroll Up