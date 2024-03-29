comscore Kamehameha pitching holds Mid-Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kamehameha pitching holds Mid-Pacific

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Elai Iwanaga hurled five scoreless innings, allowing two hits, as No. 1 Kamehameha fought off No. 6 Mid-Pacific 5-1 on a sunny Thursday afternoon at Ala Wai Community Park. Read more

Previous Story
Warriors Chaz Galloway, Alaka’i Todd not thinking of Senior Night festivities
Next Story
Scoreboard – March 29, 2024

Scroll Up