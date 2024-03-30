comscore Youth counselor killed in 2021 over debt involving meth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Youth counselor killed in 2021 over debt involving meth

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.
  • COURTESY HLTA / 2018 This photo, provided by the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, shows Malakai Maumalanga speaking at a visitor public safety conference in 2018.

    COURTESY HLTA / 2018

    This photo, provided by the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, shows Malakai Maumalanga speaking at a visitor public safety conference in 2018.

An ex-teenage gang member who grew into a mentor and counselor for high-risk youth was shot and killed over a debt involving eight pounds of methamphetamine, according to federal court records. Read more

Previous Story
Lahaina group seeks phase-out of vacation rentals

Scroll Up