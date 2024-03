Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Things worked out pretty well on Friday for the Hawaii men’s volleyball team, which is “still a work in progress,” according to coach Charlie Wade.

Chaz Galloway had 10 kills, and Guilherme Voss and Louis Sakanoko each added nine as No. 5 Hawaii beat No. 20 UC Santa Barbara 25-23, 25-21, 26-24 before 6,541 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii (19-4, 2-3 Big West) had lost three of its previous four matches, which coincided with the season-ending left knee injury to two-time AVCA second-team All-American Spyros Chakas.

“You have to like the fight in the guys and there’s some good stuff going on,” Wade said. “The offense was pretty good. We’re still a work in progress. You’re seeing glimpses of it. We’re just going to keep grinding, keep trying to be productive.”

Tread Rosenthal finished with 33 assists for the Rainbow Warriors, who hit .398 in the match.

“I felt like tonight me and Tread our connection was maybe one of the best it’s been in a while,” Galloway said.

The Rainbow Warriors spread out the attack against the Gauchos, but it wasn’t by design, according to Wade.

“That whole thing about having it be balanced. Give me Michael Jordan go out there and score 40 points every night. I’m fine with that, too,” he said.

Rosenthal, the Rainbow Warriors’ 6-foot-8 freshman setter, also had four dump-shot kills without an error.

“It’s pretty easy when our passers give me those passes when I’m right on the net,” he said. “Me being so tall it’s pretty easy to put them straight down.”

UCSB (7-15, 0-6) has lost five consecutive matches.

The first set had 13 ties and seven lead changes before the teams reached the first media timeout with the Rainbow Warriors leading 15-14.

Hawaii took its largest lead of the set at 24-20 on Sakanoko’s kill. UCSB fought off three set points — UH used both timeouts during the run — before Galloway’s kill ended it.

“The first set it did go a while, yeah,” Wade said.

The Rainbow Warriors hit .483 in the set, while the Gauchos hit .375.

Hawaii led 15-11 in the second set before UCSB went on a 5-1 run to tie it. Jack Walmer and Patrick Kane had aces during the Gauchos’ rally.

The Rainbow Warriors responded with a 4-1 run, which included a pair of double blocks, to take a 20-17 lead. The Gauchos couldn’t get closer than two the rest of the way. Kurt Nusterer closed out the set with a kill in the middle off an overpass.

Hawaii’s block was able to get deflections, which led to UCSB hitting .182 in the set. The Rainbow Warriors hit .346.

Hawaii went on a 4-0 run, including two aces from Rosenthal, to take a 20-15 lead in the third.

“We just try to keep as much pressure on the other team as much as we can and don’t let them get a lot of free points by missing (serves),” Rosenthal said.

UCSB scored the next four points, including two aces from Owen Loncar. The Gauchos fought off two match points on Geste Bianchi’s kill and Dominic Lang’s ace to tie it 24-24. After a UH timeout, Lang had a service error and Sakanoko’s kill off the block ended it.

UCSB’s Bianchi finished with 17 kills and hit .231. The left-hander had seven kills and hit .462 in the first set.

The Rainbow Warriors and Gauchos will meet again today at 7 p.m. in UH’s final regular-season home match of the season.

It will be senior night for Voss, Galloway, Chakas, Alaka’i Todd, Kevin Kauling and Austin Buchanan.

Hawaii will conclude the season with two-match series at UC Irvine and UC San Diego.

“People keep asking me about the emotions,” Galloway said. “I think we forget we still have to go out there and play volleyball. The ceremony comes after that. (The Big West tournament) might be the time it hits me.”

The Big West Tournament will be April 18-20 at the Stan Sheriff Center.