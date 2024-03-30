comscore Punahou boys volleyball picks up titanic sweep | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Punahou boys volleyball picks up titanic sweep

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou’s Afatia Thompson hits on March 15.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Punahou’s Afatia Thompson hits on March 15.

It’s not often Afatia Thompson lines up and pounds the rock from the left pin. Read more

Previous Story
Guilherme Voss’ huge presence to grace Warriors’ final regular season home matches
Next Story
Scoreboard - March 30, 2024

Scroll Up