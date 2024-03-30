Scoreboard – March 30, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

College: exhibition, Hawaii Hilo Alumni Game, 1 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

ILH: Pac-Five at ‘Iolani, 9 a.m.; Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Damien vs. Kamehameha, 1 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, time TBD.

OIA East: Kailua at Moanalua; Roosevelt vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Farrington at Kaiser. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA West: Waipahu at Aiea; Campbell at Nanakuli; Mililani at Pearl City. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Kalaheo; Kapolei at Kaimuki; Waianae at McKinley. Games start at 11 a.m.

JUDO

OIA: East at McKinley and West at Kapolei, starting at 10:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.

ILH: Varsity I, Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m.; Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, 2 p.m. at Ala Wai Field. Varsity II, Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha-Blue, 10 a.m.; Punahou I-AA vs. Damien, noon at Sand Island Field; PacFive at Kamehameha-White, 2 p.m.

OIA East: Kalani vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground field; Moanalua at Kaimuki; Castle vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School field. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Pearl City, 10 a.m.; Nanakuli vs. Waianae, 5 p.m. at McKinley; Kapolei vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Kailua at Waipahu; Farrington vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park field;

Radford at Aiea; McKinley at Waialua. Games start at 10 a.m.

TENNIS

Big West men: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 1 p.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

Big West women: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

OIA East: Kaiser at Castle; Kailua at Kalaheo; Kahuku at Kalani; Farrington at McKinley; Moanalua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School courts. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Waipahu at Mililani; Campbell vs. Aiea at Pearlridge courts; Radford at Leilehua; Waialua at Pearl City; Kapolei vs. Waianae at Boat Harbor courts. Matches start at 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Qualifying meets at Roosevelt, Campbell and Pearl City, starting at 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

High school boys: Clash of the Titans, Carlsbad vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 10 a.m.; Punahou vs. Moanalua, 10 a.m.; Santa Barbara vs. Punahou I-AA, noon; Huntington Beach vs. Mililani, noon; Seventh place, 5 p.m.; Third place, 5 p.m.; Fifth place, 7 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m. Matches at Punahou.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. OIA girls: Kahuku vs. Roosevelt, 10 a.m.; Mililani vs. Kalaheo, 11:05 a.m.; Leilehua vs. Kaiser, 12:10 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kalani, 1:15 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

BASEBALL

OIA

Kahuku 7, Radford 2

W—Mason Vargas.

Leading hitters—Rad: Matthew Berkland 2-3, run, 2B. Kah: Diezel Kamoku 3-4, 2 runs; Cayden Castillo 2-4, 2 runs; Hezekiah Colburn 2 runs; Malakai Vendiola 2-3, run, 3 RBI; Kai Wolsey 2-2, 3 RBI, 3b

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

From Thursday

Boys Varsity II

University def. Damien 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-16

OIA East

Boys Varsity

Castle def. Kaiser 25-14, 27-25, 25-27, 25-19