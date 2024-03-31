Column: Nurture local clean energy solutions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Not many things can claim to have the support of more than 90% of Hawaii voters these days, but renewable energy appears to be among them.

Ulupono Initiative recently completed a comprehensive statewide energy perception survey — arguably the most comprehensive of its kind in Hawaii — and the results are striking. The survey showed overwhelming support for renewable energy expansion, with 91% of respondents across all counties in favor, illustrating a community that’s solidly onboard. This widespread endorsement signifies a societal consensus on the importance of transitioning away from fossil fuels towards more sustainable energy sources.

Conducted in partnership with Anthology Research, the survey queried 1,985 Hawaii residents across all four counties between October 2023 and January 2024. It’s imperative to highlight that views on fossil fuel plants rank lowest, with two-thirds of respondents expressing uncertainty or outright opposition to their use. The survey also revealed a high importance placed on developing Hawaii’s own renewable resources, signaling an acknowledgment of the state’s unique geographical and environmental position to harness solar, wind, and geothermal energy.

A stand-out topic was geothermal energy, with its promise of a stable and sustainable power source. It may surprise many readers that survey results indicated general support toward utility-scale geothermal power plants. Twice as many people expressing positive views compared to those expressing negative views — with distinctions in support levels across different regions and demographics.

Interestingly, many residents assume Hawaii island is the only place where geothermal energy can be commercially produced, and yet that assumption has never been thoroughly researched nor confir- med. Research is warranted — especially in light of the clear need for additional firm, renewable energy generation to meet broader, economywide decarbonization goals, as stated in the Hawaii State Energy Office’s “Hawaii Pathways to Decarbonization Report.”

In addition, Hawaii faces many competing demands for available land, and geothermal projects use some of the least amounts of land per megawatt of renewable power produced.

In recognition of this reality, we applaud the state Legislature for considering bills such as Senate Bill 2518, which would direct the State Energy Office to conduct a statewide environmental assessment for a geothermal resources characterization program under the direction of the Hawaii Groundwater and Geothermal Resources Center at the University of Hawaii.

Cost and affordability considerations emerge as a critical factor influencing attitudes toward geothermal energy, given the prospect of lower electricity bills through geothermal energy. There is a correlation between cost impacts and a desire among respondents for the state to develop its own geothermal energy sources, emphasizing the importance of geothermal energy in achieving energy independence and sustainability at an affordable cost. Statewide, 61% would support the construction of a utility-scale geothermal power plant in their community if it meant a $30 per month savings per household.

What is most clear is the necessity of a balanced approach that engages communities in meaningful dialogue, enhances awareness of the array of renewables available, and addressing economic implications — all pivotal to navigating the path forward. In this context, “community benefits” programs and participatory budgeting frameworks that “let communities decide” become paramount.

The findings from this survey illuminate the way to collaboratively advance the optimum clean energy portfolio for Hawaii. By fostering informed discussions, addressing local concerns, and highlighting the pros and cons of all energy options, Hawaii can harness its homegrown energy potential to power an affordable, sustainable, resilient and energy-independent future.

Michael Colón is director of energy for Ulupono Initiative.