Editorial | Letters
Letter: Pot smell small price to pay for benefits
Today Updated 12:41 a.m.

The letter about the smell of pot smelling like human waste was hilarious considering that cigarette smoke smells like toe jam ("Raising a stink over the recreational pot debate," Star- Advertiser, March 14).

Over the past hundred years, we all had to get used to the stale, lingering stench that forever stayed on people's clothes, hair and breath. Not to mention the health concerns from second-hand smoke.

All these anti-pot people will look for anything to complain about, but they have no problem with the legally dispensed opioids that have created a health crisis in America.

I think dealing with a bad smell is a very small price to pay for a substance that naturally helps with pain and calms people's minds. The only real issue is getting the munchies.

Kip Anderson
Salt Lake