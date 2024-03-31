comscore Letter: Pot smell small price to pay for benefits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Pot smell small price to pay for benefits

The letter about the smell of pot smelling like human waste was hilarious considering that cigarette smoke smells like toe jam (“Raising a stink over the recreational pot debate,” Star- Advertiser, March 14). Read more

