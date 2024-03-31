comscore HTA emerges from legislative crosshairs in fight for funds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
HTA emerges from legislative crosshairs in fight for funds

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Tourism Authority has pivoted in recent years from a singular focus on marketing and branding to a mission that puts more emphasis on natural resources, the community and growing tourism through visitor spending. People checked in at Living Ocean Tours at Kewalo Basin on Friday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM It looks like the Hawaii Tourism Authority may come out of this year’s legislative session with funding after previous threats to defund the agency. The Kumagai ohana from Japan had fun with photographer Kazuya Kajita while taking family photos at Ala Moana Beach on Friday.

It appears that all three carryover bills to upend HTA from last year have died, including House Bill 1375, Senate Bill 1522 and its companion House Bill 1376. Read more

