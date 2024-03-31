Hawaii men’s volleyball wins senior night classic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Fans stood and applauded as injured Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas made his entrance at the senior night ceremony on Saturday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH middle Guilherme Voss spiked the ball past the first line of the UCSB defense.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii opposite Alaka‘i Todd tipped the ball past UC Santa Barbara opposite Geste Bianchi.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii libero ‘Eleu Choy dug a ball during the first set of Saturday’s match against UC Santa Barbara.