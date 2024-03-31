comscore Hawaii men’s volleyball wins senior night classic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s volleyball wins senior night classic

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Fans stood and applauded as injured Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas made his entrance at the senior night ceremony on Saturday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Fans stood and applauded as injured Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas made his entrance at the senior night ceremony on Saturday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM UH middle Guilherme Voss spiked the ball past the first line of the UCSB defense.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH middle Guilherme Voss spiked the ball past the first line of the UCSB defense.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii opposite Alaka‘i Todd tipped the ball past UC Santa Barbara opposite Geste Bianchi.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii opposite Alaka‘i Todd tipped the ball past UC Santa Barbara opposite Geste Bianchi.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii libero ‘Eleu Choy dug a ball during the first set of Saturday’s match against UC Santa Barbara.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii libero ‘Eleu Choy dug a ball during the first set of Saturday’s match against UC Santa Barbara.

In its next match inside of SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, there will be exactly zero room for error for the Hawaii men’s volleyball team. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – March 30, 2024
Next Story
Scoreboard - March 31, 2024

Scroll Up