Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 31, 2024

  • Peter Noel of Honolulu flashed a shaka at Aloha Oaxaca in Oaxaca, Mexico, a speakeasy tiki bar “expertly concealed” near an historic church, according to its website. Photo by Cafey Millard.

  • Ameya Yokocho, a street of shops in Kyoto, is a bargain shopper’s bonanza. Steven Togami of Kailua found a store there selling secondhand bags, including one from a familiar market. Photo by Debra Togami.

  • “While following UH volleyball to Virginia, we found Manoa. The bakery was named from a Hebrew word meaning ‘relaxing,’” wrote Greg Tam of Waipio. Manoa is in Annandale, Va. Photo by Lynn Tam.

