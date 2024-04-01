Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Average visitor spending up in February Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism last week reported soft visitor numbers, with Hawaii’s February tourist count falling 3.2% year-over-year and 4.4% from 2019. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism last week reported soft visitor numbers, with Hawaii’s February tourist count falling 3.2% year-over-year and 4.4% from 2019. Daily spending was also down 2.4% from the same time in 2023. But compared to pre-COVID 2019, visitors spent an average of 15.2% more per day across the islands in February. Fewer tourists spending more money, on average, is a promising sign for the industry — and Hawaii — no matter how the statistics compare. Previous Story On Politics: Tulsi emerges in VP talk, but what has she achieved?