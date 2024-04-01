A spud-tacular side

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s easy to forget how satisfying a roasted potato can be. Crispy on the outside and sweet and creamy inside. Even the staunchest rice eater will be convinced. Read more

It’s easy to forget how satisfying a roasted potato can be. Crispy on the outside and sweet and creamy inside. Even the staunchest rice eater will be convinced.

Start with tender potatoes such as yellow, also called Yukon Gold, or red salad types. Buy the smallest ones you can. Toss them in a neutral oil such as canola or grapeseed and season simply with salt, pepper, and herbs or garlic. Bake until tender, just shifting the potatoes once so other sides are browned. Sprinkle cheese or more herbs if you’d like and you have a great side dish or main dish.

Roasted Baby Potatoes with Cheese

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 pounds baby potatoes, red or yellow preferred

• 1/4 cup neutral oil

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 1 tablespoon minced parsley or rosemary or 2 cloves garlic, minced

• Optional: 1/2 cup grated cheese like Parmesan or Asiago

• Optional: minced parsley, dill or chives for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cover a large baking dish or casserole with foil for easy clean up. Wash and dry potatoes and cover with oil. Sprinkle parsley, rosemary or garlic on potatoes. Place in oven. Remove from oven in about 30 minutes to stir potatoes, then continue baking until potatoes are tender, about 30 more minutes. Remove from oven to test with a knife that potatoes are tender and turn off heat. Sprinkle with cheese, if using, and place in oven uncovered for 5 minutes. Garnish with herbs and serve hot.

Makes about 4 servings as a side dish.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks.

Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.