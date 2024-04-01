Shave ice sensation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re looking for a cool treat on a humid day, check out recently opened Catzzy Hawaii. The dessert truck is located close to Don Quijote Honolulu, and it specializes in milky snowflakes (a fun twist on shave ice).

“Our business is owned by four young cat lovers, so we named our truck Catzzy,” says business owner Ross Tu. “We all love frozen desserts, and eating shave ice is a memory from my childhood. It’s also symbolic of my personal connection to my grandmother. As a child, every time I visited her, we always ordered shave ice from the spot next door to her place. To me, shave ice is always associated with a good memory.”

Catzzy’s shave ice features a base made with whole milk instead of water. All syrups are also made in house.

“We don’t use water and powder at all,” Tu says. “It’s not your conventional shave ice; I wanted to try something different. The whole ice base is rich; the base for all of our desserts is the same, but we can customize orders with different toppings.”

Shave ice desserts come in flavors like boba lychee, matcha red bean, matcha lychee and Oreo. Large sizes ($8.49) are designed for individuals or couples, while extra large sizes ($10.49) can feed groups.

“The Oreo is the most popular flavor,” Tu says. “Boba lychee is also a customer favorite; we cook our own boba with brown sugar. My personal favorite is sesame peanut — it might sound like a weird combination, but it smells and tastes so good.”

The business’s newest flavor is strawberry snow, which includes both strawberries and housemade strawberry syrup.

“It’s the perfect combination of sweet and sour,” Tu says.

Catzzy Hawaii is open from 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@catzzy_hi).

Catzzy Hawaii

750 Poni St., Honolulu

Instagram: @catzzy_hi

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash, credit cards

and Venmo accepted