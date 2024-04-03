Editorial | Letters Letter: Build up, not out, to solve Oahu’s housing problem Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Building smaller homes in currently occupied subdivisions is a bad idea for reasons cited by previous letter-to-the- editor writers. Oahu is an island and therefore has finite land and space. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Building smaller homes in currently occupied subdivisions is a bad idea for reasons cited by previous letter-to-the- editor writers. Oahu is an island and therefore has finite land and space. Build up, not out — condominiums, not houses, are the optimal solution. And to keep added cars off the road, build said high-rises in proximity to rail stations. As for the statement “studio to three-bedroom units can be installed for $80,000 each,” I am going to need a source for that claim (“Grant developers access to vacant Honolulu lots,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 29). That figure sounds very, very low. Joe Bussen Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Judges need to consider meaning, spirit of laws