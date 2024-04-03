Letter: Build up, not out, to solve Oahu’s housing problem

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Building smaller homes in currently occupied subdivisions is a bad idea for reasons cited by previous letter-to-the- editor writers. Oahu is an island and therefore has finite land and space. Read more

Building smaller homes in currently occupied subdivisions is a bad idea for reasons cited by previous letter-to-the- editor writers. Oahu is an island and therefore has finite land and space. Build up, not out — condominiums, not houses, are the optimal solution. And to keep added cars off the road, build said high-rises in proximity to rail stations.

As for the statement “studio to three-bedroom units can be installed for $80,000 each,” I am going to need a source for that claim (“Grant developers access to vacant Honolulu lots,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 29). That figure sounds very, very low.

Joe Bussen

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter