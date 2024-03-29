Letter: Grant developers access to vacant Honolulu lots

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii is perennially 50,000 housing units short. We need to add 5,000 units per year just to keep up. I applaud the governor’s initiatives for both housing the houseless and affordable housing. However, we need more, we need it now and we need it truly affordable.

There are more than 100 vacant, unused properties within the city of Honolulu alone. We are asking the mayor and City Council to allow access to these sites.

Studio to three-bedroom units can be installed for $80,000 each, with a contract for at least 2,000 units. With access to the unused land for $1 a month, these are perfect for workforce housing, transitional housing and starter homes, for purchase or rental.

Carl Campagna

Salt Lake

