Letter: Affordable house design doesn’t have to be ugly

Affordable housing does not have to be ugly, cramped and crushing of the human spirit. Affordable housing can be more than the thematic box on increasingly smaller lots or taller rectangles that shout out “poor people live here.”

God must love architects, because She allows them to make so many mistakes. There are architects who see communal living spaces as unifying, stimulating the senses of community and uplifting of our human spirits. See the examples of Habitat ’67 by Moshe Safdie and Arcosanti by Paolo Soleri.

James Frisbie

Waialua

