Letter: Gaza conflict about more than right versus wrong

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I think the author of last week’s letter fails to realize or know that Palestinians and Israelis have been neighbors for many decades (“Israel has blood on its hands in Gaza conflict,” Star-Advertiser, March 25). Thousands of Palestinians commute daily to go to work and prosper in Israel.

Hamas has been governing parts of the Gaza Strip for nearly two decades. They fomented hatred of the Jewish people even before they took power. They have taken billions of dollars from their people. Three top leaders of Hamas are billionaires. They have created this war and Israel will finish it.

Just imagine if locals invaded your neighborhood and slaughtered thousands of people. Do you think you would want 24-hour security?

History lesson: Palestine has been an independent nation for 40 years. The two-state solution is already in place.

Allen Canter

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter