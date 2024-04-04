Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Taiwan quake reminds of tsunami threat Today Updated 6:51 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A day after a Monday news conference here declared April as Tsunami Awareness Month in Hawaii, a major earthquake in Taiwan raised awareness even higher. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A day after a Monday news conference here declared April as Tsunami Awareness Month in Hawaii, a major earthquake in Taiwan raised awareness even higher. The 7.4-magnitude quake — which killed at least nine and injured more than 900 — activated tsunami alerts from Taiwan to Japan and the Philippines; in Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center quickly assessed then determined no tsunami threat to our islands. Whew. But stay aware. Tsunamis are unpredictable, and can be caused at any time by earthquakes or undersea volcanic eruptions. For more on evacuation zones and other tsunami information, see ready.hawaii.gov. Previous Story Editorial: Bill to grow rental supply is flawed