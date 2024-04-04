Off the news: Taiwan quake reminds of tsunami threat

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A day after a Monday news conference here declared April as Tsunami Awareness Month in Hawaii, a major earthquake in Taiwan raised awareness even higher. The 7.4-magnitude quake — which killed at least nine and injured more than 900 — activated tsunami alerts from Taiwan to Japan and the Philippines; in Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center quickly assessed then determined no tsunami threat to our islands. Whew.

But stay aware. Tsunamis are unpredictable, and can be caused at any time by earthquakes or undersea volcanic eruptions. For more on evacuation zones and other tsunami information, see ready.hawaii.gov.