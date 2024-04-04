Off the news: Wahiawa General hospital sale complete

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wahiawa General Hospital is getting a new lease on life — which also should safeguard many lives in Central Oahu and the North Shore.

To be renamed The Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa following completion of the sale to Queen’s, Wahiawa’s legacy hospital should benefit from tapping the medical group’s financial assets, especially for crucial upgrades to the emergency department.

The next-nearest hospital is Queen’s-West, but it helps to have access to that large health network a bit closer to home.