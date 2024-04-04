Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Wahiawa General hospital sale complete Today Updated 6:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Wahiawa General Hospital is getting a new lease on life — which also should safeguard many lives in Central Oahu and the North Shore. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Wahiawa General Hospital is getting a new lease on life — which also should safeguard many lives in Central Oahu and the North Shore. To be renamed The Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa following completion of the sale to Queen’s, Wahiawa’s legacy hospital should benefit from tapping the medical group’s financial assets, especially for crucial upgrades to the emergency department. The next-nearest hospital is Queen’s-West, but it helps to have access to that large health network a bit closer to home. Previous Story Editorial: Bill to grow rental supply is flawed