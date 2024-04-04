comscore UH’s Snyder claims Big West tennis honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH’s Snyder claims Big West tennis honor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s Quinn Snyder was named the Big West Men’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday for the second time this season. Read more

