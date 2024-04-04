Hawaii Beat | Sports UH’s Snyder claims Big West tennis honor By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii’s Quinn Snyder was named the Big West Men’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday for the second time this season. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii’s Quinn Snyder was named the Big West Men’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday for the second time this season. Snyder, a junior from Titusville, Fla., beat No. 46-ranked Pablo Masjoan of UC Santa Barbara 6-2, 6-3, and Cal Poly’s Noah Berry 6-3, 6-4. Snyder, who plays at No. 1 singles, also won the conference weekly award Feb. 21. Previous Story Rainbows use ensemble cast to drub HPU Next Story Television and radio – April 4, 2024