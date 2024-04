Scoreboard – April 4, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Damien vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Pac-Five vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m. at Goeas Field; Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SAILING

ILH: Varsity I, Regatta No. 1, 4 p.m. at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity I, Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field; Punahou at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East: Roosevelt at Moanalua; Kaimuki vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park field;

Kahuku at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Nanakuli; Waianae at Campbell; Mililani at Pearl City. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington at McKinley; Kalaheo at Radford; Waipahu at Waialua; Kailua at Aiea. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist at Punahou I,

2 p.m.; Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity III, Island Pacific vs.

Assets (Pacific Buddhist Academy), 6:15 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA East boys: Kaiser at Kahuku;

McKinley at Kalani; Anuenue at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Kalaheo; Castle at Farrington; Kaimuki at Kailua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

JUDO

ILH: Individual Tournament, 5 p.m. at

Maryknoll.

SOFTBALL

Big West: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH: Varsity I, ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m. at Sand Island Field.

OIA West: Mililani at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Maryknoll vs. Hawaii Baptist,

4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Park; Mid-Pacific at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Maryknoll at Damien, 6 p.m.; Hanalani vs. University, 6 p.m. at Sacred Hearts.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Punahou at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

OIA East

Wednesday

Kailua 12, Kalani 0, 5 inn.

At Kahala Field

W—Rayvin Pagan.

Leading hitters—Kail: Zayne Hookala 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Ka‘alekahi Kuhaulua 2b,

2 runs; Misao Minami 2-3, 2b, 3b, 2 runs,

3 RBIs; Ryce Aoki 2 runs; Sage Tokoro 2b, 2 runs. Kaln: Kupono Akaka 2-3;

Moanalua 7, Farrington 1

At Lanakila District Park

W—Dakota Pagente.

Leading hitters—Moan: Conner Dempsey 2-3, 2b, HR, 2 RBIs; Rayden Miguel 2b; Hunter Nishina 3b. Farr: Keanu Aga 2-3 2b; Kyle Hayase-Fong 2-2, 2b.

Roosevelt 2, Castle 1, 8 inn.

At Stevenson Intermediate School field

W—Xavier Pressley (four-hitter, eight

strikeouts)

Note: The Rough Riders scored the

winning run on Kolten Doike’s one-out

single to right, which scored Brayden Moy.

OIA West

Wednesday

Mililani 7, Campbell 3

At Central Oahu Regional Park

W—Kayden Suma

Leading hitter—Mil: Malosi Mata‘afa-

Alferos 2-3, 2b.

Nanakuli 11, Leilehua 2

At Nanakuli

W—Donald Kapaku.

Leading hitters—Nan: Carmelo Fuller

2 RBIs; Jordan Kay 3-3, 3 runs; Damian Griffin 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Hunter

Kealoha 2-4; Chavez Kanakaole 2-3, 2b,

2 RBIs. Lei: Koen Barton 2-4; Ryden

Sasaki 2b.

Aiea 10, Pearl City 5

At Pearl City

W—Brennan Panis.

Leading hitters—Aiea: Kylan Kono 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Panis 3-5, 2b; Bostan Ujimori 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Dennison Zakahi 3-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Zion Ishikawa 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Kamu Ohia-Pratt 2b. PC: Ethan

Higashionna 2 runs; Logan Honma 2-3,

2 runs; Devin Fujino 3 RBIs.

OIA Division II

Wednesday

Radford 23, McKinley 1, 5 inn.

At Radford

W—Xavi De Alba.

Leading hitters—Rad: Zyon Telles 2-4, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Bryson Ecker 5-5, HR, 4 runs, 4 RBIs; Vivii Tauanuu 3-4, HR,

3 runs, 3 RBIs; Mataio Tauanuu 2-2, 2b,

3 RBIs; Maximus Davis 2-2; Jacob Barner 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Wendell Harrison 2-5, 2b, 2 RBIs; De Alba 2-4; Ayden Jennings

2 runs; Matthew Berkland 4-5, 2b, 3b,

3 runs, 4 RBIs. McK: K. Adaro 2-3, 2b.

Kapolei 4, Waialua 3

At Waialua

W—Cameron Fuentes (five hitless innings).

S—Fijii.

Leading hitters—Kap: Jarin Ranada 2-4, 2b; Ekolu Kaimaile 2b. Wail: Kaipo Albeso-

Notebo.

Note: The Hurricanes held on when

second baseman Chance Rellin caught a liner and threw to shorstop Cameron

Fuentes for the game-ending double play.

Kahuku 15, Kalaheo 5, 6 inn.

W—Hezekiah Colburn.

Leading hitters—Kah: Diezel Kamoku 2-5, 2 RBIs; Cayden Castillo 3 runs;

Colburn 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Malakai

Vendiola 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs; Orion Ramie 2-4; Mason Vargas 3 runs; Kaulana Judd-Au 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. Kalh: Benjamin Taylor 2-4; Alex O’Brien 2 RBIs; Donovan Vealey 2b.

SOFTBALL

PACWEst

At Howard A. Okita Field

Wednesday

Hawaii Pacific 8, Academy of Art 2

W—Gianna Kerschbaum.

HPU leading hitters: Jewel Larson 2b,

3 runs; Kerschbaum 2-4, 2b; Marissa

Marshall 2-2, 3 RBIs; Tiari Hernandez HR, 3 RBIs.

Academy of Art 5, Hawaii Pacific 3,

9 inn.

HPU leading hitters: Gianna Kerschbaum 2b, 2 RBIs; Tiari Hernandez 2-4, 2b; Jewel Larson 2b.

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity II

Kamehameha-Blue 16, Damien 6,

6 inn.

At Sand Island Field

W—Rylie Teramoto.

Leading hitters—KSB: Kelsey Kaluna-

Thomas 3 runs; Logan Oda-Bunag 2 runs; Kalea Hope Morinaga-Omori 2-5, 2 runs; Alisiya Medeiros 2-4; Hayden Dumlao

2 RBIs; Kekua Resurrection 2 runs. DMS: Jaelyn Natividad 2 RBIs; Kylie Garcia 4-4, 2 2bs, 2 3bs, 2 runs; Titi Tuifua 2-3, 2 RBIs.

Kamehameha-White 22,

Punahou I-AA 19

At Punahou

W—Addison Wong.

Leading hitters—KSW: Li‘ulani Martin 5-6, 2b, 4 runs, 5 RBIs; Kally Adachi 2-3, 2b, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Madison Gano 2-4; Hanu Antone 2-3, 3 runs; Wong 2-6;

A. Sibayan 2-2, 2b, 2 RBIs; Bailey Ishii 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Siva Gaea 2 RBIs; Shanlenn Kamai-Moku 2b. Pun: Kamalani Brash-Kaneshiro 3-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs;

Trisha Nitta 2 runs; Kalena Lee 3 runs,

2 RBIs; Aliana Le Lesch 4-5, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Reese Adaro 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs;

Lauren Matsubara 2 runs; Grace

Washington 2b.

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Sportsmen 27, Hui Ohana 23

Sons of Hawaii 7, Lokahi 0

Zen 18, Kupuna Kane 10

Hawaiians 17, Firehouse 10

Action 13, Golden Eagles 8

Na Kahuna 21, Waipio 19

Makules 17, Kool Katz 5

Bad Company 16, Fat Katz 7

Aikane 14, Islanders 2

Ho‘o Ikaika 18, Yankees 16

Go Deep 23, Na Pueo 9

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity II

University def. Le Jardin 17-25, 22-25,

25-20, 25-21, 15-11

Maryknoll def. Damien 28-26, 32-30,

23-25, 20-25, 15-12

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

‘Iolani def. Saint Louis 25-23, 25-15, 25-22

OIA West

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Campbell def. Kapolei 25-23, 25-22, 25-16

Mililani def. Nanakuli 25-21, 25-15, 25-17

Waipahu def. Pearl City 25-19, 25-14,

17-25, 26-24

Leilehua def. Waianae 25-16, 25-18,

25-27, 25-15

Boys JV

Kapolei def. Campbell 21-20, 21-17

Mililani def. Nanakuli 15-21, 21-19, 15-12

Waipahu def. Pearl City 21-11, 20-21, 15-7

Leilehua def. Waianae 21-16, 21-18

BIIF

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Keaau def. Waiakea 22-25, 28-26, 25-21,

18-25, 15-12

Boys JV

Keaau def. Waiakea 25-21, 25-21

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Hilo def. Kamehameha-Hawaii 20-25,

25-21, 19-25, 25-12, 15-8

Boys JV

Hilo def. Kamehameha-Hawaii 27-25, 25-19

WATER POLO

OIA

Girls Varsity

Wednesday

Roosevelt 10, Team One 0. Goal

scorers—Jochel Oba 4, Jayzlyn Tomisa 2, Elisa Barnett, Alisa Lee, Jaeci Oba, Malia Lauret.

Mililani 19, Moanalua 4. Goal scorers—

Mil: Leila Maynard 7, Hailee Reason 4, Kyla Ellison 2, Kiana Lee, Sydney Yamamoto, Taina Stetser, Morgan Russell, Lana

Tanigawa, Sydnee Nakamura. Moan:

Isabelle Kees, Bobby Chun, Ellie Dallas, Jezreel Mangrobang.

Kapolei 14, Kalani 2. Goal scorers—Kap: Kaya Gabriel 6, Juliana Fliss 3, Holly

LeDoux 2, Venezuela Lino 2, McKenzie Kreutzer. Kaln: Kalea Maglidt, Kate Shower.