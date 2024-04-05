Editorial | Letters Letter: Hawaii legislators must be subject to term limits Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2023 Lawmakers are seen on the House floor at the state Capitol during the opening of the Hawaii Legislature. Not surprising that at the halfway point of the state legislative session, House Bill 1703 proposing a constitutional amendment to require term limits on state legislators failed (“How major bills fare at the Capitol,” Star-Advertiser, March 10). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Not surprising that at the halfway point of the state legislative session, House Bill 1703 proposing a constitutional amendment to require term limits on state legislators failed (“How major bills fare at the Capitol,” Star-Advertiser, March 10). Time to put the proposal for term limits on the ballot for a vote by the public. Emil James Waikele EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Gaza conflict about more than right versus wrong