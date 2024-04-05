Letter: Hawaii legislators must be subject to term limits

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Not surprising that at the halfway point of the state legislative session, House Bill 1703 proposing a constitutional amendment to require term limits on state legislators failed (“How major bills fare at the Capitol,” Star-Advertiser, March 10). Time to put the proposal for term limits on the ballot for a vote by the public.

Emil James

Waikele

