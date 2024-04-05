Command of U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii changes hands

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Adm. John Aquilino, left, Adm. Samuel Paparo and Adm. Stephen Koehler at Thursday’s ceremony at Kilo Pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Koehler, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Adm. Samuel Paparo and Adm. John Aqulino during the change of command ceremony.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Adm. Stephen Koehler saluted as he walked onto the carpet at Thursday’s ceremony at Kilo Pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.