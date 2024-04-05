comscore Command of U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii changes hands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Command of U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii changes hands

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Adm. John Aquilino, left, Adm. Samuel Paparo and Adm. Stephen Koehler at Thursday’s ceremony at Kilo Pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Koehler, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Adm. Samuel Paparo and Adm. John Aqulino during the change of command ceremony.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Adm. Stephen Koehler saluted as he walked onto the carpet at Thursday’s ceremony at Kilo Pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

On Thursday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet held a change of command ceremony at Pearl Harbor’s Kilo Pier as Adm. Samuel Paparo handed command to Adm. Steve Koehler. Read more

