comscore Ex-HPD officer pleads guilty to child sex assault | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-HPD officer pleads guilty to child sex assault

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

A “prolific sexual predator” who allegedly ran a child prostitution ring for five years while working as an officer with the Honolulu Police Department pleaded guilty Thursday as part of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. Read more

