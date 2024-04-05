Rainbows taking it a game at a time

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii baseball coach Rich Hill has a one-day calendar.

“We’re not looking ahead,” said Hill, whose Rainbow Warriors play UC Davis today to open a three-game road series at Dobbins Stadium. “It’s not about the road trip. It’s not about a field with no lights. It’s just preparing pitch by pitch … against a great opponent with a really good pitcher.”

After defeating Hawaii Pacific 10-1 on Tuesday, the ’Bows arrived in Northern California on Wednesday night, practiced on Thursday afternoon, and then plotted strategies for their third Big West series. The ’Bows are playing seven games — six against Big West opponents — during this 11-day trip.

“Our guys just love to play baseball, whether it’s a mid-week game or a weekend series,” said Hill, whose ’Bows are 16-10 overall and 2-4 in the Big West. “It’s a marathon. Our guys have been pretty even keel, looking forward game by game.”

The ’Bows have relied on a patient offense that has amassed 231 free passes — 186 walks and 45 hit by pitches. They have coaxed an average of 4.3 pitches per at bat against Big West opponents.

“They’re going to grind you down, wear you down,” UCD coach Tommy Nicholson said. “Their at bats are really, really good. They do little things well.”

First baseman Kyson Donahue has been the ’Bows’ most productive hitter the past three weeks. In the first 16 games, left-swinging Donahue batted .216. In the last 10, he is hitting .560 (14-for-25). He attributed his success to evening his swing’s path.

Hill announced right-hander Alex Giroux will make his fourth start in today’s opener.

“The last two outings haven’t been vintage Alex, but he just gives you that twice around the order,” Hill said.

UH’s bullpen has a collective 3.28 ERA while averaging 8.2 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings. Danny Veloz is 4-0, and Zacary Tenn is 3-0.

“Our bullpen arguably has been better than our starters,” Hill said, noting he envisions Itsuki Takemoto, Connor Harrison and Veloz “in an extended role to try to get to win Game 1.”

Nicholson, who was hired a couple months ahead of the 2022 season, inherited a team that was in turmoil. But with effective starting pitching and promising hitters, the Aggies are 14-12 overall and 4-5 in conference play this season.

Bryan Green and Noel Valdez are 1-2 in the pitching rotation. Green, a left-hander, relies heavily on a fastball in the 87-90 mph range. Valdez, a transfer from College of San Mateo, is considered a “pitch-ability” hurler who mixes a fastball, sinker and slider. Mason Lerma initially was the third starter, but Tyler Wood (2-0, 2.53 ERA) has taken over that role.

“We’ve got Green and Veldez who we think can give us a little more length — five, six innings,” Nicholson said. “Green went seven one game. We’re trying to get Wood stretched out to pitch a little bit more (innings). We haven’t had three guys who can go six, seven innings. We’re piecing it together with the bullpen.”

Center fielder Mark Wolbert is the Aggies’ best hitter. Ryan Lee has emerged as consistent corner infielder. In 14 games, including 11 starts, Lee is hitting .394. Joey Wright has struggled offensively this year, opening the way for Alex Gouveia to play more at shortstop. “Gouveia has been rock solid,” Nicholson said of the multi-position infielder. “He’s the only guy who started every single game for us.”

Last week, the Aggies played seven games in seven days. Now rested and back on a normal schedule, the Aggies’ next goal is to install lights at Dobbins Stadium. Nicholson said he booked some nonconference night games to acclimate his players to playing under the lights. “We don’t practice (with lights),” Nicholson said.

He said plans call for lights to be installed next year, which he hopes will boost attendance. “Our student body would love to get out on a Friday night, especially when the weather warms up a little bit, and play under the lights,” Nicholson said. “It’ll be a lot of fun.”

BIG WEST BASEBALL

At Dobbins Stadium, Davis, Calif.

Hawaii (16-10, 2-4 BW) vs. UC Davis (14-12, 4-5 BW)

>> Schedule: 11:30 a.m. today, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sunday

>> TV: None

>> Radio: 1420-AM/92.7-FM